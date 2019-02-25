Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The resort said it passed the water tests done by Fraser Health for a waterborne bacteria

All pools are closed at Harrison Hot Springs until further notice, on Feb. 22, 2019. (Frank Klassen/Black Press Media)

The Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools are back open after Fraser Health closed the pools over rash reports over the weekend.

According to resort sales and marketing manager Eric Towne, Fraser Health gave the go-ahead for the five mineral pools to reopen Monday (Feb. 25) after the water was found to not contain rash-causing bacteria.

The pools had been closed Friday after Fraser Health received two complaints about rashes from people who had used the mineral pools.

RELATED: Reports of rashes prompt pool closures at Harrison Hot Springs

According to Fraser Health, the complainants described a rash that had symptoms related to a common bacteria, pseudomonas aeruginosa. The health authority closed the pools while the water was tested by the BC Centre for Disease Control for the bacteria.

While the pools were closed, Towne said the resort cleaned three of the pools as a precaution.

“They were drained and cleaned and new sand was brought in for the filtration system,” he said.

The pools are expected to be fully open by Monday afternoon.


grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com
