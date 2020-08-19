Harrison Lake drowning victim identified as 20-year-old man from China

Police say bystander rescue attempt was not successful

The RCMP has confirmed the recovery of the body of a 20-year-old man from China believed drowned in Harrison Lake on Sunday (August 16).

The man was last seen swimming at Hale Creek Recreation Site on Sunday. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team as well as local Search and Rescue volunteers and other emergency personnel were on the scene on Monday (August 17), recovering the body in the afternoon.

“The missing young man, an Asian national from China, had been swimming with a friend at Hale Creek Recreation Site, Harrison Lake,” said Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. “When he became visibly distressed, his friend and another person attempted to pull him out of the water without success.”

“Agassiz RCMP reached out and continue to offer our support to family and friends during this demanding time,” Rail added.

The RCMP and B.C. Coroner’s Service continue to investigate the man’s death.

