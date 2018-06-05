Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York.

The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe

One alleged victim, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004. The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults unless they come forward publicly.

Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of his alleged victims and says his client is confident he is going to clear his name.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations by Canadian woman

Brafman called the rape allegation “absurd,” saying that the accuser and Weinstein had a decadelong, consensual sexual relationship that continued after the alleged 2013 attack.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has said it was predictable that Weinstein’s camp would attack the integrity of the women and of the legal system.

Vance, a Democrat, came under public pressure from women’s groups to prosecute Weinstein after declining to do so in 2015, when an Italian model went to police to say Weinstein had groped her during a meeting.

Police set up a sting in which the woman recorded herself confronting Weinstein and him apologizing for his conduct. But Vance decided there was not enough evidence to bring charges.

Weinstein is out on $1 million bail.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario
Next story
IHIT investigating ‘two victims of homicide’ in South Surrey

Just Posted

Letter: Shelter, food and assistance of all kinds

Churches actually doing something to alleviate misery of the downtrodden.

New manager for Pitt Meadows airport

Guy Miller taking over for his father a second time.

Maple Ridge protesters urge feds to halt purchase of Kinder Morgan pipeline

More than 50 rallies were held across Canada.

Maple Ridge secondary wins B.C. track and field titles

Senior girls sweep 100m and 400m relay events.

Teacher shortage will cause problems in September: BCTF

Union files grievance, asks for financial incentives

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

5 to start your day

Reported shooting in Surrey, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Chilliwack and more

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be joined by Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko

IHIT investigating ‘two victims of homicide’ in South Surrey

‘There appeared to be a body underneath a tarp at side of road’

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex

Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for MMIW inquiry

The federal govermnent is giving the inquiry until to April 30, 2019, to complete its work

Day of Action: Hundreds show support at pipeline protests across B.C.

This was part of at least 100 protests scheduled throughout Canada on June 4

Most Read