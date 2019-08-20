Have fun, but keep river clean, says City of Maple Ridge

Message out to pack out litter, after visiting South Alouette River

The City of Maple Ridge is trying to get out the message to users of the South Alouette River. that it’s great to have fun, just don’t leave a mess afterwards.

The number of visitors and the amount of trash left after B.C. Day prompted complaints from residents about overflowing garbage cans and litter along the river.

The city has responded by posting a Facebook video and brief message to river users telling people the river is a delicate ecosystem home to wildlife.

It also tells people that the river is used by salmon “and it is crucial that the water and surrounding areas are kept clean to help ensure a healthy salmon population.”

The Alouette River Management Society also recently produced a pamphlet with suggestions for using the river.

The city’s notice also reminds people that the river banks are on private property.

“Best practice to remember when tubing down the river is “pack it in, pack it out,” said the city.

“Don’t litter, don’t leave anything behind, don’t disturb the environment and do your part in helping preserve this awesome and pristine natural water park for future generations.”

The city will also increase staff visits to remove waste from garbage receptacles.



