UPDATE: Hazardous materials incident along rail lines in Maple Ridge false alarm

Train car which appeared to be leaking, caused trains to stop both ways near Maple Crescent

A hazardous materials call in Maple Ridge turned out to be a false alarm.

First responders in Maple Ridge were called to what was reported as a ‘hazmat’ situation along the CP railway tracks on Wednesday afternoon.

The call about the potential spill came in at approximately 1 p.m., and Maple Ridge Fire Rescue, CP Police and independent contractor Environmental Solutions were on scene in the Hammond neighbourhood. They were staging near Maple Crescent and Ditton Street.

According to fire officials, a train was westbound, but was stopped when a leak from a tanker car was reported. Rail traffic was stopped in both directions.

A vapour cloud was reported to be coming from a tank car, and there was frosting along the bottom of the car. It is situated just south of Best Street.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Michael Van Dop, it appears a car was frozen in icy temperatures in Alberta, and in the afternoon sun in the Lower Mainland it was thawing out, giving the appearance of vapour leaking out of the tank, and liquid dripping from it, resulting in the emergency call.

Responders could identify no hazmat leak.

CP RailEmergency callsmaple ridgePitt Meadows