Emergency responders on 201st Street near Michaud Crescent Monday afternoon after an apparently fatal hazmat incident in an apartment. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Hazmat incident closes down Lower Mainland street

One person is believed to be dead, police said

  • Jul. 22, 2019 5:05 p.m.
  • News

One person is believed to be deceased after a hazardous materials incident in Langley City on Monday, but police say there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is still underway, but police believe one victim has died in an apartment on 201st Street, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The death is not considered suspicious, but because there may be a hazardous material in the suite, first responders are moving cautiously to access the apartment unit, van Herk said.

The incident saw part of 201st Street south of Michaud Crescent closed off as City firefighters, RCMP, and a hazardous materials team arrived at the scene in the late afternoon.

Several units near the affected suite were evacuated, van Herk said.

Previous story
VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

Just Posted

Man charged in 2018 hit-and-run in Maple Ridge

Michael Howard Thomas was charged on July 19 in provincial court

Pride flags stolen from Maple Ridge church

Went missing sometime Friday night, says Golden Ears United reverend

Whonnock man tried but could not save victim of Maple Ridge fire

Michel Lefebvre was among many who attempted to enter the burning building

Maple Ridge musician’s newest album about “unrequitedness”

Rob Taylor released Passionate Crime earlier this year

Three-year-old takes selfless steps to raise funds in honour of his brother

A Maple Ridge family holds strong together as a family unit through a tough year

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Hazmat incident closes down Lower Mainland street

One person is believed to be dead, police said

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

25 new wheelchair-accessible cabins open at Cultus Lake Provincial Park

Maple Bay Campground is now home to 25 new wheelchair friendly cabins, a first for BC Parks

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Most Read