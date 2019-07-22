Hazmat incident closes down Lower Mainland street

One person is believed to be dead, police said

Emergency responders on 201st Street near Michaud Crescent Monday afternoon after an apparently fatal hazmat incident in an apartment. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One person is believed to be deceased after a hazardous materials incident in Langley City on Monday, but police say there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is still underway, but police believe one victim has died in an apartment on 201st Street, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The death is not considered suspicious, but because there may be a hazardous material in the suite, first responders are moving cautiously to access the apartment unit, van Herk said.

The incident saw part of 201st Street south of Michaud Crescent closed off as City firefighters, RCMP, and a hazardous materials team arrived at the scene in the late afternoon.

Several units near the affected suite were evacuated, van Herk said.