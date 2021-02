Golden Ears Way is closed in both directions

Two people are being treated for injuries after a head-on crash along Golden Ears Way. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Golden Ears Way is closed in both directions after a head-on crash in Maple Ridge.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. east of 203 Street on Golden Ears Way involving a blue SUV and a burgandy sedan.

Two people are being treated for injuries on scene.

Police say the injuries are non-lifethreatening.

•More to come when information becomes available

car crashmaple ridge



