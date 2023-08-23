Head-on crash sends two to hospital in Pitt Meadows

One patient was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital

A witness said the crash involved a grey Dodge Rampage and a white Toyota 4Runner. (Special to The News)

Two people were sent to hospital Wednesday morning, Aug. 23, after a head-on crash in Pitt Meadows.

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue responded to the crash that happened at about 8:30 a.m. by the intersection of 203 Street and Golden Ears Way.

One person was taken to Royal Columbian with a possible broken pelvis, accompanied by a Pitt Meadows firefighter in the ambulance, said deputy fire chief Tracy Warren.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Ridge Meadows Hospital with less serious injuries, he added.

Warren is cautioning drivers to pay extra attention to the roads in the coming weeks as the school year is fast approaching.

READ ALSO: Head-on collision southbound on Golden Ears Way