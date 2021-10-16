An example of the affected units of dried cannabis. (Joint Ventures Craft Cannabis photo)

An example of the affected units of dried cannabis. (Joint Ventures Craft Cannabis photo)

Health Canada recalls B.C. cannabis product due to powdery mildew contamination

Anyone who may have purchased the contaminated cannabis should stop using the product immediately

Health Canada and Joint Venture Craft Cannabis have issued a recall notice on a B.C.-based cannabis product due to contamination from powdery mildew.

The recall affects a batch of Bud Coast–Saltspring OG Shark dried cannabis in 3.5 gram units distributed by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch. According to Health Canada’s recall notice, 1,071 units were sold between Sept. 22 and Oct. 7

“The affected product may contain powdery mildew. In certain individuals, exposure may result in allergic symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, wheezing, runny nose or nasal congestion, and watery or itchy eyes,” the notice reads.

Anyone who may have purchased the contaminated cannabis should stop using the product immediately and return the product to the retailer where they purchased it.

Exposure to mouldy cannabis products can cause temporary adverse health consequences, but neither Health Canada nor Joint Venture have received any adverse reaction reports about the recalled cannabis.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Bobcats photographed in Maple Ridge backyard
Next story
VIDEO: Two injured in Maple Ridge crash near Lougheed and 280th Street

Just Posted

Silver and Big Wig, the two bonded bunnies enjoying some cilantro. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge SPCA branch looking for rabbit-friendly donations

Two people were taken to hospital following an Oct. 16 Saturday afternoon crash involving a car and a panel van near 208th and Lougheed in Maple Ridge. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Two injured in Maple Ridge crash near Lougheed and 280th Street

Bobcats photographed in Albion. (Facebook/Brittany Amber Strachura/Special to The News)
Bobcats photographed in Maple Ridge backyard

(Black Press Media file photo)
Salvation Army Ridge Meadows seeking volunteer drivers through holiday season