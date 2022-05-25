Health Canada seizes sexual enhancement products from Maple Ridge store

Some capsules were not properly labelled but were identified by the store as Gorilla and Tigra Blue. (Health Canada/Special to The News)

Health Canada has seized numerous sexual enhancement products from a Maple Ridge store because they have not been approved by the government agency.

The unauthorized products were seized from E-Sensuals at 22772 Lougheed Highway after they were tested by the government agency and found to contain a drug called sildenafil.

A warning was posted to the Health Canada website on Wednesday, May 25.

According to Health Canada, sildenafil is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, but it should only be used under the direction of a health care professional.

“It should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g. nitroglycerine) as it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure,” warned the government health agency.

People with heart problems could have an increased risk of a heart attack, stroke, chest pains, high blood pressure, and abnormal heartbeat. People could also experience headaches, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss.

Seized products include: Stiff Rox; Rhino 79 Extreme 188K; Recharged Blue Rhino 79 Extreme 188K; Pillkings Plus 99K; Oh Baby! Platinum 11000mg; Magnum Male Sexual Enhancement XXL 1000K; 5 Day Forecast 1600mg; Bull Male Sexual Enhancer 2500 pwr; and Gold Rhino Extreme 188K.

Other sexual enhancement pills were also seized from the store that may have been sold as individual capsules under different names. These are the names given by the retailer as the packages were not labelled including: Gorilla; Tigra Blue; Red Devil; Red Woody; and Tigra Red.

In addition to sildenafil, the product Oh Baby! Platinum 11000mg, was also found to have contained tadalafil, another prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction that should only be taken under the supervision of a doctor.

Health Canada is telling anyone with these products to stop using them and to consult their healthcare professional if they have any health concerns and to report these or any unauthorized health products to Health Canada.

Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. In addition to preventing further distribution to Canadians, Health Canada works with Canada Border Services Agency to prevent further importation of the products.

For more information go to recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en.

