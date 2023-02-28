Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2024 Budget Day promises

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

Snow blanketed the provincial capital in the morning hours of B.C.’s budget day, but David Eby’s New Democratic government plans to make it rain in the upcoming fiscal year.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy presented the 2023-24 budget Tuesday (Feb. 28), saying this year’s budget helps protect people who can’t afford high prices and takes action on issues people care about like finding affordable housing and accessing health care.

But the budget is also short on key details, includes future deficits and warns of potentially rough economic winds ahead.

Highlighted spends include: $1 billion in one-time grants for munipalities, $199 million of new money for mental health, addictions and treatment services and the long-promised, long-delayed renter’s rebate, albeit in form of a credit, of up to $400 per year.

