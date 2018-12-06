New Maple Ridge Leisure Centre opens its doors this summer. (THE NEWS/files)

Healthy margin of error covered extra leisure centre costs

Maple Ridge’s new centre opens in August

The project that will see a totally transformed Maple Ridge Leisure Centre open its doors in August was done with a healthy margin of error in case there were surprises when extreme renovations started on the 37-year-old facility.

Surprises were found during the demolition and have added to the costs and delayed the opening from next spring to late summer, but Maple Ridge finance director Trevor Thompson says the project will fall within budget, if not below.

Council in February of this year approved a construction contract of $9.6 million for the project, which includes a new leisure pool, lazy river, larger hot tub, as well as a new lobby and universal changerooms.

While construction was costed at $9.6 million, a further 20 per cent of that amount was approved as a safety margin or contingency, bringing the final approved amount to $11.5 million. With about $900,000 in architectural fees added in, the total tab is $12.4 million.

But the city’s chief financial officer expects the final numbers to be below that.

“I think 20 per cent is a generous contingency,” Trevor Thompson on Thursday.

“I think it will come in under budget, from what I’ve been told,” he added.

Initially, simply replacing the pool and filtration system was priced at $5.5 million.

But replacing the lobby and building universal changerooms added another $3.5 million to the tab. .

Recreation general manager Kelly Swift emphasized the final cost won’t be known until everything’s complete.

But, “we are confident that we will not exceed the planned funding for this project.”

When it announced the start of the project in February, the city said it would be complete within 13 months and open by May 2019.

However, delays in the demolition phase such as discovering concrete encased conduits, that had to be removed and rerouted, and a buried concrete slab added three months to the project.

The Leisure Centre has more than 250,000 customer visits a year, the city said in announcing the project last Februay.

“When the pool reopens in 2019, it will look and feel like a completely new facility,” said Christa Balatti, city recreation manager.

Previous story
Maple Ridge’s tent city renews vacating plans

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s tent city renews vacating plans

Wants social housing, not supportive housing

Friends food bank awaiting rush of donations

Working on hampers for 700 in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge coach named to team B.C.

Gilligan will be with women’s under-18 Canada Games squad

Maple Ridge looking at joining call for ride sharing

Businesses hurting, says councillor

Thinking green this holiday season

Ridge recycling depot closed for two days.

Vote for the winner in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year Awards

Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer

Investigation justifies shooting of homeless man by B.C. RCMP officer

Incident won’t be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges

B.C. pair sought in connection to home invasion, bombs, drugs and weapons

Cameron Cole and Charles Patrick of Kamloops have been charged, but remain at large

Flurries and slight risk of freezing rain for Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Special weather statement issued as conditions expected to change late Friday

Mall security guard honoured for saving B.C. woman’s life

Pamela Morgan collapsed in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre and Cameron Hubley was there to help

B.C. businesses concerned over potential economic loss if whale habitat extended

Marine-based tourism generates more than $1.2 billion to B.C.’s economy each year

First Nations chiefs boo Scheer for not saying how he’s different from Harper

A First Nations chief said First Nations people have not had positive relationships with Conservative governments

B.C. family airlifted to Vancouver due to carbon monoxide exposure

All members were in stable condition before being transported

CounterAttack event Friday in Maple Ridge

Operation Red Nose and Rudy will be on hand along Golden Ears Way.

Most Read