Bill Dingwall and John Becker are running for Mayor of Pitt Meadows.

Hear the mayoralty candidates live

Ideas from the men on the ballots in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News will take its election coverage live online, with interviews of mayoral candidates for the two cities.

The coverage will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 10, as we pose questions to Pitt Meadows candidates live, at The News office.

Bill Dingwall, a councillor who topped the polls in the 2014 election, and a retired RCMP superintendent, is challenging for the mayor’s chair in 2018. The News will interview him at 11 a.m.

John Becker is the incumbent mayor, owns a Pitt Meadows law practice, who was first elected to city council in 2002. The News will interview him at noon.

Both interviews will be on the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News Facebook Page.

The Maple Ridge mayoralty candidates – Doug Blamey (10 a.m.), Ernie Daykin (11 a.m.), Mike Morden (2 p.m.) and Craig Speirs(1 p.m.) – will be interviewed live on Friday.

Each interview is scheduled for 10 minutes.

