Heat forces Pitt Meadows business to close early

Worksafe warning employers to look out for heat exhaustion

Due to the extreme heat in the forecast, Amsterdam Greenhouses and Garden Centre in Pitt Meadows will be closing early on Sunday and Monday. (Special to The News)

The severe weather has businesses curtailing their operations to avoid heat-related health problems in workers.

“Due to the extreme heat warning, and the added challenge of having to wear masks in our already-hot-and-humid greenhouses, we have decided to close early on Sunday and Monday when temperatures are expected to break 40 degrees,” said a press release from Amsterdam Garden Centre in Pitt Meadows.

The business will close at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28.

“Our staff members’ and guests’ health and safety were our number-one priority in making this decision. Thank you for your understanding,” they said.

Comments from the public in social media were supportive.

WorkSafeBC is reminding outdoor workers about the risk of developing heat stress, which if not recognized and treated early can lead to heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

“In the last three years, there have been almost 100 accepted claims for work-related injuries caused by heat stress. These are preventable injuries,” said prevention field services manager Barry Nakahara.

“We’re reminding workers to reduce exposure to the sun wherever possible, drinking lots of water, wearing the right clothes and taking rest breaks in cool, well-ventilated areas.”

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excess sweating, dizziness and muscle cramps while heatstroke symptoms include the cessation of sweating, an increased breathing rate, confusion and cardiac arrest.

