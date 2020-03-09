Heat lamp starts fire on Pitt Meadows balcony

Neighbour spotted the flames, called it in

Pitt Meadows firefighters and Ridge Meadows RCMP attended to a small fire at a residence Saturday afternoon.

RCMP say a heat lamp fell on to a chicken pen on the back deck of a home on McQuarrie Road, at about 2 p.m., causing a small fire.

Luckily, a next door neighbour spotted the blaze, called 911 and rushed over and used a garden hose to douse the flames. Pitt Meadows firefighters arrived shortly after. The resident wasn’t home at the time.

“She was lucky it was noticed by the neighbour, otherwise it would have been way worse, for sure,” said deputy fire chief Brad Perrie, Monday.

Perrie said the heat lamp likely ignited some straw in the pen, starting the fire on the deck. There was also some damage to the siding while a window blew out.

Perrie said that space heaters should not be left unattended, adding that space heaters cause lots of fires.

