Heat wave brings warnings from province, City of Maple Ridge

Beat the heat, check on loved ones, and be aware of increased flooding and wildfire risks

With summertime temperatures arriving in May, government officials advise residents to be intentional about staying cool. (THE NEWS files)

Global warming has brought many changes, and one is the way that government reacts to weather events.

With a heat wave forecast, beginning Friday, both the province and the City of Maple Ridge are urging residents to be prepared for unseasonably warm temperatures.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning temperatures are forecast to hit 32C on Saturday and Sunday, and 33C Monday – between 10C and 15C warmer that normal for this time of year, lasting through Tuesday. It warns of the risk of heat-related illness, and increased snowpack melting bringing possible flooding in some areas.

The city of Maple Ridge’s emergency preparedness staff says that people have not yet acclimatized to the warm weather, and are reminding people to take the following precautions:

• Stay cool at air-conditioned facilities including the library, Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, Albion Community Centre and local malls.

• Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

• Take a splash at the city’s water parks which are now open.

• Limit the amount of time outdoors between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the heat and sun are most intense.

• Stay hydrated by drinking cool beverages (preferably water), even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine. Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.

• Wear light-coloured, loose fitting clothing that covers your skin and a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to shade your face.

• Avoid demanding physical work or exercise in the heat. If you do perform tasks that are exerting, drink plenty of extra fluids and know when to take a rest.

• Keep your home cool by closing shades during the day, open windows at night and use an air conditioner if you have one.

This advice is echoed by the province.

“As we approach the summer months and prepare for warmer weather, I want to emphasize the importance of staying safe and informed,” said Adrian Dix, Minster of Health. “It is vital that individuals take appropriate precautions, such as listening to alerts or warnings, staying hydrated, seeking shade and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak heat hours. It is equally important to check on vulnerable individuals, such as our neighbours, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

The city’s bylaws and Community Safety Officers (CSOs) are working with residents who are unhoused through the Community Resource Hub and partner agencies to ensure that services are available.

The location of facilities, water fountains and spray parks can be found using the website at mapleridge.ca/facilities. You can search for facilities with ‘drinking water’ available to the public.

The location of spray parks can be found at mapleridge.ca/1453.

For more information about extreme heat preparedness, visit www.mapleridge.ca/1229

Maple Ridge and all governments in the Fraser River Basin, are monitoring the conditions on the river. Citizens are reminded that the flow rates have increased, and should exercise caution when near watercourses. The BC River Forecast Centre is monitoring the snow melt and water levels.

Information is being prepared for citizens who live in the Fraser River floodplain as a precaution. If the situation changes, the city will provide additional information on the city website and social channels.

Regular updates will be provided on the city’s Alert Maple Ridge app, website and social media channels.

The city strongly encourages residents to register or download the Alert Maple Ridge app at www.mapleridge.ca/alert which will be send out emergency alerts if the need arises.

The province warns that as of Thursday, May 11, there were 45 active wildfires, three of which are wildfires of note in the Prince George Fire Centre. Compared to the 20-year average, the number of hectares burned is four times higher than normal, but 85 per cent of that is the result of three wildfires in northeastern B.C.

At this time of year, the main cause of wildfires is human activity. The BC Wildfire Service encourages everyone to exercise caution when conducting any open burning or participating in activities that could cause a wildfire.

“At this time of year, communities throughout B.C. are at risk for floods and wildfires,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests. “Members of the BC Wildfire Service, the River Forecast Centre and others are working hard to keep people safe. I encourage everyone to remain vigilant to the risks that may affect them and to take all recommended precautions, such as a household plan and grab-and-go bags.”