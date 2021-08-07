Heat wave continues through Saturday in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

The heat wave will continue through Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as a ridge of high pressure camps over the region. Daytime highs are forecast for 31 C for Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, and there is also a risk of morning thunderstorms.

Extreme heat affects everyone, however health risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. They should watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of some health conditions.

Victoria is mobilizing health authorities, Emergency Management BC (EMBC) and the BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) to assist this weekend

“As we have experienced before, extreme heat is dangerous to our vulnerable populations, including seniors,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “That’s why we have all hands on deck, including asking all British Columbians to help out their family members, neighbours and others during this extraordinary time.

“We are making sure all health services – including health authorities, BCEHS and EMBC – are ‘all systems go’ to help out anyone who is experiencing heat and/or smoke-related challenges.”

The forecast is calling for cooler temperatures in store for the south coast region beginning on Sunday.