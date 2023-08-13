Heat wave hits south coast of British Columbia Aug. 13, prompting warning

With a heat wave forecast through Wednesday (Aug. 16, 2023), authorities are reminding people to stay cool and check on loved ones. (Shutterstock photo)

With temperatures on the rise, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning from today (Sunday, Aug. 13) through Wednesday, Aug. 16.

A prolonged heat wave will affect the South Coast, according to the Environment Canada website, which was updated at 4:27 a.m. on Sunday (Aug. 13).

Daytime temperatures will reach near 33 C away from the water combined with overnight lows near 17 C in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound, according to Environment Canada, as “a strong ridge of high pressure will bring rising temperatures to the South Coast. Well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat.”

However, daytime temperatures will be several degrees cooler near the coast due to breezes from off the water, the website noted.

Both the Environment Canada site and a release from Fraser Health caution south coast residents about the effects of extreme heat, and to watch for signs of heat illness,

including: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Environment Canada cautioned.

Negative health effects occur primarily in people at high risk for heat-related illness, noted a release from Fraser Health.

These may include:

• seniors aged 65 years or older

• people who live alone

• people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or respiratory disease

• people with mental illness such as schizophrenia, depression, or anxiety

• people with substance use disorders

• people who are marginally housed

• people who are pregnant

• infants and young children

• people with limited mobility or other disabilities

”Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health encourage the public to check on people with known vulnerabilities to heat-related illness,” the release said.

“Indoor temperatures are the most important determinant of health outcomes. Once a susceptible individual is exposed to sustained high temperatures, it can take many hours for their bodies to cool and for physiological strain to decrease.”

Some tips from Fraser Health include:

• If you have air conditioning at home, make sure it is in good working order.

• If you do not have air conditioning at home:

Find somewhere you can cool off on hot days. Consider places in your community to spend time indoors such as libraries, community centres, movie theatres or malls. Also, as temperatures may be hotter inside than outside, consider outdoor spaces with lots of shade and running water.



During daytime: Shut windows and close curtains and blinds during the heat of the day to block the sun and prevent hotter outdoor air from coming inside.

At night: Open doors and windows when it is cooler outside to move that cooler air indoors.

Do not rely on fans as your primary means of cooling. Fans can be used to draw cooler late-evening, overnight and early-morning air indoors.



Keep track of temperatures in your home using a thermostat or thermometer. Sustained indoor temperatures over 31°C can be dangerous for people who are susceptible to heat.



If your home gets very hot, consider staying with a friend or relative who has air conditioning if possible

• Identify people who may be at high risk for heat-related illness. If possible, help them prepare for heat and plan to check in on them.

• Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic liquids to stay hydrated, even if you are not thirsty.

• Alcohol worsens heat intolerance, and increases chances of dehydration.

• Spray your body with water, wear a damp shirt, take a cool shower or bath or sit with part of your body in water to cool down.

• Take it easy, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

• Stay in the shade and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or more.

• Take immediate action to cool down if you are overheating. Signs of overheating include feeling unwell, headache and dizziness. Overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, severe headache, muscle cramps, extreme thirst and dark urine. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should seek a cooler environment, drink plenty of water, rest and use water to cool your body.

• Signs of heat stroke include loss of consciousness, disorientation, confusion, severe nausea or vomiting and very dark urine or no urine. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Call 911 or your local emergency number if you are caring for someone who displays symptoms of heat stroke, then take immediate action to cool them down while waiting for help to arrive.

• There are also online tools at healthlinkbc.ca, including a “Check Your Symptoms” tool.

