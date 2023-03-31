The Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 have been issued a special weather statement as they are expecting 25 centimetres on snow on Friday, March 31. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 have been issued a special weather statement as they are expecting 25 centimetres on snow on Friday, March 31. (DriveBC)

‘Heavy, late-season snowfall’: Coquihalla, Highway 3 issued special weather statement

The snowfall is expected to intensify Friday evening

Just when people were thinking winter was finally over, the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 have been issued a special weather statement for Friday, March 31.

The highways are expecting up to 25 centimetres of snow starting Friday morning, according to Environment Canada, who are calling this a “heavy, late season snowfall.”

Snow is expected to start lightly in the morning and the highway will experience freezing temperatures throughout the day. It is scheduled to intensify Friday evening and throughout Saturday, into the evening.

Highway 3 will start to see snow from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada reminds drivers that weather in the mountains can change drastically and suddenly, causing hazardous driving conditions.

READ MORE: Sex trade workers, outreach organizations prepare for busy Kelowna tourist season

READ MORE: Abandoned Kelowna home up in flames

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKelownaOkanaganSnowWeather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring
Next story
Online-streaming bill closer to passing after House OKs most Senate amendments

Just Posted

Leslie Michael was nursing a beer in his Maple Ridge backyard recently, when an eruption of fluffy white clouds emerged over a line of giant, nearby cedar trees. (Special to The News)
SHARE: ‘Til the clouds roll by

Evan Seal, general manager of the Friends In Need Food Bank, is hoping the food drive will address the increase in need he is seeing. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)
Loblaw food drive to stock the shelves at the Maple Ridge food bank

Ridge Meadows Flames goaltender Cam Connolly makes a save on a shot tipped by Delta Ice Hawk Carson Merriman during game three of the 2023 PJHL championships, played on Monday, March 27 at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)
Delta Ice Hawks tie series with 5-1 win over Ridge Meadows Flames

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy posed with Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot, for a Kraft Hockeyville promotional video at Planet Ice. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
City of Maple Ridge declares this Kraft Hockeyville Week