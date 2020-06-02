Heavy police presence at Maple Ridge traffic accident

A police dog handler was walking west along Dewdney Trunk Road by 222 Street Tuesday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

There was a heavy police presence at a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon in Maple Ridge.

Police responded to an accident involving a tan KIA sedan and a red sedan at the corner of 222 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

A witness who was driving east along Dewdney Trunk Road saw around seven police officers running into the house at the corner of Dunbar Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

He also saw a black car by Gratia Bakery and Café that also looked like it had been in an accident because its bumper was completely off.

“Aside from the fact that we can confirm that police are at that location, it is way too early in this investigation to provide any details as it is currently unfolding,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“There is no threat to public safety,” added Klaussner.

• More to follow

