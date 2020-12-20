Heavy rain could turn to snow Monday evening

The Fraser Valley could finally see snow on Monday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Sunday that warned of the possibility of heavy wet snow over higher elevations.

“A low pressure system crossing Washington state Monday will bring abundant moisture to southern sections of the south coast,” the statements says. “Areas with the heaviest precipitation will see the heavy rain switch over to heavy wet snow above about 150 metres during the day. Mixed rain and snow is even possible at sea level.”

The statement says snowfall accumulations are “uncertain” in the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada currently says Abbotsford could receive between 20 to 30 millimetres during the day, with rain or snow at night and lows of zero.

Winter storm warnings are in place for Coquihalla and Highway 3.