Heavy rain expected to drench Lower Mainland, western Vancouver Island early in the week

People living on western Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland should get ready pull out their umbrellas Monday (Nov. 2) after enjoying a sunny weekend, as a upwards of 50 millimetres is expected to fall on the region starting Monday.

According to Environment Canada, a frontal system is expected to “rapidly intensify” as it approaches the B.C. coast Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the system is expected to stall over western Vancouver Island, drenching the area with between 100 and 150 millimetres of rain until Tuesday morning.

In Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and up over the Howe Sound, the system is expected to bring 50 to 75 millimetres of rain between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.

