Heavy rain, strong winds may bring power outages and localized flooding to Lower Mainland this week

Environment Canada issues first storm warning of the fall

Lower Mainland residents are being warned to brace for a series of storms this week that will bring heavy rain and strong winds.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver. Similar statements have been issued for the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

A series of storms are expected to hit B.C. beginning Tuesday night. By Wednesday, winds are expected to begin gusting in the Vancouver area.

Environment Canada says rainfall amounts on the mainland coast “will range from 50 mm to in excess of 100 mm over the two-day period.”

Howe Sound and the North Shore are expected to be hit by the most rain.

Winds of up to 80 km/h are expected.

“The combination of heavy rain with leaves on the ground may lead to localized flooding,” Environment Canada warned. Residents are also warned that strong may also lead to power outages.

The wet pattern will continue with more rain expected Friday and Saturday.

Rainfall and wind warnings may be issued as the system approaches.

