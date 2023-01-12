A rainfall warning is in effect for much of the south coast. (Black Press file)

Heavy rainfall warning for the Lower Mainland and beyond Thursday

Environment Canada estimates 50 to 100 millimetres could fall before rain eases up Friday

Heavy rainfall in the forecast for much of Thursday with totals of 50 to 100 millimetres hitting the Lower Mainland, according to the warning issued Jan. 12 by Environment Canada.

“Rain at times heavy expected today and tonight,” according to the warning.

It’s a frontal system bringing downpours to the coast today and tonight.

Locations: Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley but also near the North Shore mountains, Howe Sound, East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Campbell River, Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island.

Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 100 mm is expected before the rain eases on Friday.

The risk is when heavy rain leads to flash floods and water pooling. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

RELATED: Freezing rain right before Christmas

Fraser ValleyMetro VancouverSevere weather

