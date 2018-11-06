Heavy rains wash out road inside Golden Ears

A road in Golden Ears Provincial Park was washed out by heavy rains recently.
Heavy rains on Saturday caused the road to be undercut by a river of water, and the road collapsed. The route connects the parking lots at South Beach.
The parking lots remain open, but the road between them is closed until further notice.