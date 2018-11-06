Heavy rains wash out road inside Golden Ears

Provincial park remains open to public

The road washed out in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Alouette Parks)

A road in Golden Ears Provincial Park was washed out by heavy rains recently.

Heavy rains on Saturday caused the road to be undercut by a river of water, and the road collapsed. The route connects the parking lots at South Beach.

The parking lots remain open, but the road between them is closed until further notice.

Previous story
Coyote stalks woman, dog at Westview Park in Maple Ridge
Next story
Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

Just Posted

Heavy rains wash out road inside Golden Ears

Provincial park remains open to public

Coyote stalks woman, dog at Westview Park in Maple Ridge

Isobel McCready was walking her rescue dog Addie when she noticed the coyote following them

Letter: ‘Good on Portugal for trying’

‘We have to understand that low-barrier does nothing.’

Driver dead after dump truck hits median, catches fire on Highway 1

Westbound traffic is snarled after fiery early morning crash near 176th Street

U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Metro Vancouver

Five-tonne truck rolls over, suspect in custody

Poppy taggers desperately needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

At least 30 taggers are needed to fill the gaps

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

Recall issued over contaminated sausage sold in Metro Vancouver

Eight Polonia Sausage House products are believed to be contaminated with E. coli or listeria

Surrey, B.C., council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link

Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force

One year later: Police honour B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Most Read