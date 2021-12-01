Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will both see another 20 to 40 millimetres of rain today. (Pixabay)

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will both see another 20 to 40 millimetres of rain today. (Pixabay)

Heavy rains will continue to pour on Lower Mainland today, Dec. 1

Another 20 to 40 mm can be expected before it tapers of by evening

It will be yet another day of heavy rain for the soaked Lower Mainland, according to a Dec. 1 Environment Canada warning.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will both see another 20 to 40 millimetres of rain today before the downpour tapers off by evening, according to Environment Canada

Elevated freezing levels and snowmelt could potentially add to the runoff in the third atmospheric river event in under a week.

“Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” Environment Canada said.

RELATED: More than two dozen weather warnings in effect across rain-sodden British Columbia

BC FloodBreaking NewsFraser ValleyMetro Vancouver

Previous story
DriveBC: Highway 7 closed, again, following crash near Deroche Bridge
Next story
Homeland Security arrests U.S. man accused of luring Surrey child

Just Posted

A screening of the Christmas classic <em>A Miracle on 34th Street</em> will be taking place for those aged 55 plus in the community. (Black Press Media files)
Cineplex Pitt Meadows screening of holiday classic for seniors only

Kestin Webster with his new AirPods courtesy of Whonnock Roofing. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man loses his money in AirPod transaction

132nd closed at Equi Sports Centre. (Neil Corbett/Special to The News)
Flood impact: Which roads are closed in Maple Ridge?

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau Fraser Valley Toy Drive – coming up Dec. 11 at 360 Collision Centres in Abbotsford – was organized in response to recent flooding. (Contributed photo)
Toy drive to help flood-ravaged cities in joint effort by Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau