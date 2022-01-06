BC Ferries has cancelled a number of Thursday morning sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries has cancelled a number of Thursday morning sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Heavy snowfall cancels ferry service between Vancouver Island, mainland

BC Transit suspends bus service in Greater Victoria until further notice

With a wet, heavy blanket of fresh snow overnight and the threat of freezing rain Thursday, many transportation companies have cancelled routes.

Those looking to get around the Capital Region on transit Thursday morning are stuck at home for the time being. BC Transit has suspended all its bus routes throughout Greater Victoria until roads have been cleared. It said it will provide a new update by 7 a.m.

BC Ferries has also cancelled several morning sailings.

READ ALSO: La Nina dominates Vancouver Island’s December weather pattern

The 7 a.m. leaving Swartz Bay for Tsawwassen is cancelled as well as the 9 a.m. return from the mainland. The Duke Point to Tsawwassen at 5:15 a.m. was cancelled with the return run at 7:45 a.m. from Tsawwassen to Duke Point also cancelled.

Several early morning sailings are hampered by fog this morning, including the first two sailings from Swartz Bay in North Saanich. Set to sail at 5 and 5:05 a.m. crews are awaiting better visibility as of 6:45 a.m.

Follow current conditions here.

Environment Canada’s winter storm warning remains in effect for the region. It forecasts the overnight heavy snow will begin to mix with rain Thursday, with the possibility of freezing rain throughout the day.

The weather agency warns that snow and freezing rain can reduce visibility and make roads and sidewalks a treacherous place to travel.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” it said in its weather statement.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaSnow

Previous story
Building spotted floating past Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows has been seeing heavy snowfall this winter, much like the rest of the Lower Mainland. (The NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students to get a snow day

Building spotted floating down the Fraser River past Maple Ridge. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Building spotted floating past Maple Ridge

City of Maple Ridge says crews have enough resources for whatever winter weather comes its way this season. (The News files)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows crews ready for more winter weather

Family home on Patrick Road in Pitt Meadows has the highest assessment in the city. (Neil Corbett/The News)
High-end real estate assessments jump in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows