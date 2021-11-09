Heavy winds to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley today

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will be hit by heavy winds throughout the day, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
Winds from 50 to 70 kilometres an hour will first sweep in from the southeast, then from the southwest as an intense frontal system generating over the inner south coast of B.C.
The weather statement has been put into effect for the following area.
Metro Vancouver:
- Central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster
- North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
- Northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
- Southeast including Surrey and Langley
- Southwest including Richmond and Delta
Fraser Valley:
- Central including Chilliwack
- East including Hope
- West including Abbotsford
A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway.
From Hope to Merritt, a total of 15 to 25 centimeters is expected to fall from today until Wednesday, Nov. 10. The heaviest snowfall is expected tonight.
