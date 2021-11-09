Heavy winds to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley today

50 to 70 km/h winds to blow from southeast, then southwest; snowfall expected on Coquihalla Highway

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. (Langley Advance Times files)

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will be hit by heavy winds throughout the day, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Winds from 50 to 70 kilometres an hour will first sweep in from the southeast, then from the southwest as an intense frontal system generating over the inner south coast of B.C.

The weather statement has been put into effect for the following area.

Metro Vancouver:

Central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Southeast including Surrey and Langley

Southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley:

Central including Chilliwack

East including Hope

West including Abbotsford

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway.

From Hope to Merritt, a total of 15 to 25 centimeters is expected to fall from today until Wednesday, Nov. 10. The heaviest snowfall is expected tonight.

@portmoodypigeon

patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherlowermainland