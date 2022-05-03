A helicopter on May 1, 2022 removes one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (AJ Towing photo)

Helicopter used to remove vehicles from Chilliwack River bed

DFO project in co-operation with Soowahlie First Nation, ICBC and others

The “atmospheric rivers” that flooded large parts of the Lower Mainland and portions of the Interior in November and December 2021 resulted in large-scale property damage.

The Chilliwack River Valley was hard hit and in addition to vegetation and garbage and other detritus left in the wake of the flooding, three vehicles were found.

Three vehicles removed from the Chilliwack River on May 1, 2022. (DFO photo)

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) was told about the vehicles that had been swept into the river posing a risk to aquatic life, particularly salmon and trout populations due to the potential of gas and oil contamination.

On the weekend, a joint project involved removing those three vehicles using a helicopter.

Someone from DFO contacted the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), which offered to help to preserve the river, and this culminated in a joint project between Soowahlie First Nation, DFO, ICBC, Kootenay Valley Helicopters (KVH), AJ Towing and Gidney Signs.

The three vehicles were extracted on May 1 via helicopter on the Chilliwack River between Wilson Road downstream to Soowahlie First Nation.

“DFO would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this project possible,” a spokesperson said via email. “If you have any habitat related concerns or wish to report a fisheries violation, please call 1-800-465-4336.”

