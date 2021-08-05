Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, and Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. (The News files)

Help for unemployed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Funding for programs will give those who lost jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic new job opportunities

New training opportunities will be available to those in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programs are part of the provincial investment of $20 million, announced earlier this year, for short-term training projects to help people enter or rejoin the workforce.

Many programs are already underway and others are expected to start in the next few months.

Those being offered in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows include: a Practice Care Program at the DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society; a Career Generator Program, Practice Enterprise Program, Entrepreneur Works Program, and IN Demand Program at Douglas College; Career Compass for Immigrants Program through ISS of BC; I My Program, Intercultural Ability to Disability Program, SAFE Program, and PICS E-Agriculture Training Program through Progressive Intercultural Community Services; and RITE Program through Triangle Community Resources Inc.

New Democrat MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare say people whose jobs were affected by COVID-19, and those in vulnerable or underrepresented groups, will be able to find their place as the economy recovers from COVID-19 by accessing these new training and job opportunities.

“The job market has changed a lot this past year as people have shifted and adapted to the challenges brought on by COVID-19,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.

READ MORE: B.C. unemployment rate climbs as COVID-19 drags on

“Access to specialized and shorter skills training programs that help people start their own businesses, or prepare them for the digital workforce is a game changer as our communities recovery from the pandemic,” he added

Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, said their government is committed to giving people a leg up while they build an inclusive economic recovery.

READ MORE: COVID-19 worsened unemployment picture for Black Canadians

“By supporting these training programs we are expanding career opportunities for people who face additional barriers to employment,” she noted.

Both the provincial and federal governments have invested $95 million through the Canada-B.C. Workforce Development Agreement to fund organizations across B.C. that provide skills training and employment services.

These organizations help more than 9,000 people province-wide.

