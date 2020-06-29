Ridge Meadows RCMP need the public’s help finding this man, Shane Chrismas. (RCMP)

Help needed to find missing Maple Ridge man

Mounties suggest people don’t approach and alarm Shane Chrismas, but rather call police

Local Mounties are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man requiring his medication.

Shane Chrismas, 32, left his home at 10 a.m. this morning, and has not returned, said Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner.

“It is out of character for Shane to leave his residence,” she said, noting his family is “extremely concerned for his safety.”

Chrismas requires medication, however had recently stopped taking it, Klaussner acknowledged.

He has access to a compass card, “so it is possible that he may make attempts to take public transit,” she added, recommending people don’t confront him for fear of frightening him.

“Shane often has his hood pulled over his head, and if you see him, please contact Ridge Meadows RCMP rather than approaching, Shane might be startled and take off,” Klaussner said.

LOCAL POLICE ALSO INVOLVED IN ANOTHER SEARCH:

Search to resume for plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River

He is described as having a fair complexion, clean shaven, slim build, and short dark brown hair.

He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with video controllers on it, a grey T-shirt, beige khaki pants, and was carrying two plastic bags and a blue/grey winter coat.

If anyone spots Chrismas, they’re asked to call the local police at 604-463-6251. Or, to remain anonymous, they can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

maple ridgemissing personRCMP

