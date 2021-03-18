Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Helping Canada reach vaccine ‘parity’ critical to reopening border: U.S. congressman

Brian Higgins wants President Joe Biden to come up with a plan to reopen the Canada-U.S. border

A member of Congress says it’s vital for the U.S. to help Canada reach vaccine ‘parity’ in order to get their shared border back open.

New York Rep. Brian Higgins is cheering news of a White House plan to lend Canada 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Higgins has been on a crusade in recent weeks to convince President Joe Biden to come up with a plan to reopen the Canada-U.S. border.

He is also among several members of Congress consulted by the Wilson Center in a study of the economic impact of the border closure.

Members of that task force are expected to issue some of their preliminary findings later today.

Higgins wants the two countries to expand what they consider to be “essential travel” and to develop a system that would allow people who have been vaccinated to cross the border.

Coronavirusvaccines

