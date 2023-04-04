Police say a “heroic” neighbour helped to free a child from a moving garage door in New Westminster on Sunday (April 2, 2023). (Black Press Media files)

Police say a “heroic” neighbour helped to free a child from a moving garage door in New Westminster on Sunday (April 2, 2023). (Black Press Media files)

‘Heroic’ neighbour helps free child stuck in garage door in New Westminster

Police say the child was ‘entangled in the garage door’

The fast action of a New Westminster neighbour saved a child who had gotten caught in a moving garage door on Sunday evening (April 2).

According to New West police Sgt. Andrew Leaver, a “heroic neighbour heard the mother in distress and rushed to free the child who was unable to free themself from the moving parts of the garage door.”

It’s believed the child had become entangled in the garage door and had been injured, and the investigation ins ongoing. Leaver wasn’t able to comment further on the child’s condition, nor any treatments they received.

“Although, we believe the child’s clothing may have been a contributing factor to the event.”

Fire chief Erin Williams said it’s “heartwarming” to see neighbours do the right thing.

READ MORE: Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie

READ MORE: Senior saves son from near drowning during Family Day surf trip in Tofino

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Terrorism charges laid in Surrey bus stabbing
Next story
AFN chiefs endorse revised child-welfare settlement, call on Trudeau to apologize

Just Posted

Sikh-Canadians lived on the brickyard property. The story is that photographer visited on a Sunday and these men agreed to pose, even though they were wearing their nicest clothes. They were stacking drainage tiles at the Haney plant. (Maple Ridge Museum #P01520/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: History’s local diversity under-represented

Tyler O’Neill of Maple Ridge homered for the fourth straight opening day, tying an MLB record. (St. Louis Cardinals Twitter)
Maple Ridge’s O’Neill ties record for opening day home runs

More than 200 years of Masonic experience was celebrated March 25 in conjunction with Landmark lodge’s 75th anniversary banquet at the local Freemasons’ hall. Receiving their long service awards that night were, left to right: Willard Dunn (40+), Robert Prince (30+), Ray Peterson (35+), Doug Potter (25+), Mike Caffrey (30+) and Dave Dyk (40+). (Special to The News)
Masonic lodge in Maple Ridge celebrates 75 years

Members of Canada’s technology sector say they’re worried the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank will have a chilling effect on investments in their sector. A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking past a Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Arguments against optimism

Pop-up banner image