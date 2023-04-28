A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stands outside the scene of a multiple homicide in Surrey, B.C. Sunday, Oct. 21, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stands outside the scene of a multiple homicide in Surrey, B.C. Sunday, Oct. 21, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

High Court dismisses Crown appeal in ‘Surrey Six’ 2007 gang murder case

Gangsters Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were both found guilty of first-degree murder in 2014

The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the Crown’s appeal in a 2007 gangland murder case, where two men argued police misconduct tainted their convictions.

Gangsters Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were both found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in 2014, seven years after the executions of six people in a highrise apartment building in Surrey, B.C.

Their lawyers argued before the high court last October that the judge in their initial trial erred in not allowing the men to provide evidence about allegations of “egregious” police conduct and their treatment in solitary confinement.

The Supreme Court says in a unanimous decision today it agrees with the B.C. Court of Appeal that it was a mistake to dismiss the applications to have all of that evidence heard.

The Supreme Court says Haevischer should have “a full chance to re-litigate all the issues.”

Johnston died in prison last December after the matter was argued before the Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Supreme Court of Canada to release ruling tied to 2007 mass gang slaying in B.C.

B.C. gang problemLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge correctional workers given prestigious provincial award
Next story
B.C. commits $200 million to implementation of UN Indigenous standard

Just Posted

Norden the Magician and his partner Gordon were a hit with children and adults alike at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Festival last year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Award-winning magician hosts Family Fest for 10th year

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth helped award 48 recipients working in the correctional field in the province with the Corrections Exemplary Service Medals and Bars. (The News files)
Maple Ridge correctional workers given prestigious provincial award

Dozens of kids from Shine Bright Studio will be performing Seussical the Musical Jr. at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on May 7. (Shine Bright Studio/Special to The News)
Dr. Seuss musical comes to Ridge Meadows Home Show

A traffic collision at Laity Street and Lougheed Highway involving a pedestrian resulted in two vehicles being flipped onto their sides late Thursday morning. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by out-of-control vehicle in Maple Ridge