High-end real estate assessments jump in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Family home on Patrick Road in Pitt Meadows has the highest assessment in the city. (Neil Corbett/The News)

It’s unlikely you’ve driven past the highest assessed home in Pitt Meadows, but if you enjoy cycling or walking on the dikes, you might have seen the impressive property.

Property assessments have been completed for B.C., and a list of the top 10 most expensive residential properties in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows reveals a $5.8 million house tucked away in the 14000 block of Patrick Road in Pitt Meadows. It’s new atop the list.

It’s just over 10,000 square feet, with eight bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and has beautiful stonework and finish. It was marketed as “Whistler West Coast Style,” the last time it was on the market. There is a chef’s kitchen, home theatre, wine cellar, gym, sauna, wine cellar and more.

It sits on 5.9 acres, and there are impressive equestrian facilities, with stables for eight horses and an indoor riding ring. As anyone who walks in the area knows, there are stunning views of the Golden Ears Mountains.

Karen Hughes said she and husband Rod moved from Port Moody to the six-bedroom house in 2014, after they fell in love with the place, and the “peace and quiet” of rural Pitt Meadows. Their home is at the end of the road, and there is no traffic.

The owners of Hughes Trucking did some upgrades, including finishing a separate suite that their adult sons each took a turn living in, and other finishing touches.

“We took it on as a project,” she said.

But it wasn’t so much their work on the place that has vaulted it to the top of the assessments list, as was the sale of a nearby property that went for way above its assessment. Like many people around the Fraser Valley, they were surprised to see how much theirs had risen.

There is a property that has a higher value in Maple Ridge, in the 12000 block of 203rd Street. It is a large farm property of 42 acres, and the house is a four bedroom of more than 3,700 square feet. Last year, it was worth just under $5 million, and this year is assessed at $6.8 million.

A property in the 21000 block of River Road comes in second in Maple Ridge at $5 million, and the list of the top 10 descends until it stops at another River Road home valued at $3.9 million. Last year, the lowest house on the list came in at $2.9 million.

In Pitt Meadows, the second most expensive home is a $4.8 million property in the 19000 block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road, and in the 10th spot is a property in the 20000 block of Richardson Road valued at $2.8 million.