High-risk intersections get speed camera enforcement

Of the 140 intersections with red light cameras, 35 will have speed enforcement cameras this summer. (THE NEWS/files)

Ignoring new, prominent warning signs and flying through one of B.C.’s highest-risk intersections soon will lead to an automated speeding ticket, and that includes two locations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The pair of local intersections are among the 35 identified by the province as high risk: Maple Ridge, at the junction of Lougheed Highway and 207th Avenue; and in Pitt Meadows, at Lougheed Hwy. and Old Dewdney Trunk Road.

According to a press release, the province has completed an analysis of speed and crash data for the 140 intersections currently equipped with red-light cameras. It identified 35 with the greatest potential for further safety gains through automated speed enforcement.

Beginning this summer, B.C. will install new warning signs and activate technology to ticket the registered owners of vehicles entering these intersections well over the posted limit on a red, yellow or green light.

“We have a record number of crashes happening – more than 900 a day in our province – and about 60 per cent of the crashes on our roads are at intersections,” said Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general.

“We’ve taken time to systematically pinpoint the locations linked to crashes and dangerous speeds that are best suited to safely catching, ticketing and changing the behaviours of those who cause carnage on B.C. roads.”

Between 2012 and 2016, B.C. reported an average of 10,500 vehicles a year going at least 30 km/h over the posted speed limit, as detected by red-light cameras, which also monitor vehicle speeds.

Speed has been one of the top contributing factors in casualty crashes at these intersections, which have had a combined total of more than 11,500 collisions per year, according to the province.

“The previous government only saw fit to activate each safety camera for up to six hours a day and to target only red-light runners,” said Farnworth. “We moved quickly to fully activate the red-light cameras, and now we’re adding speed enforcement – because it works, and because we want people who travel through these busy intersections to get where they’re going safely.”

Farnworth noted that to discourage high speeds at the 35 locations, neither government nor police will disclose the speed threshold that will trigger the new cameras. That is consistent with other Canadian jurisdictions using automated speed enforcement.

Depending on continued monitoring of the camera program and evaluation of road safety outcomes, that threshold may change in the future.

“Speed remains a major contributing factor in most serious and fatal collisions,” said chief constable Neil Dubord, chair of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee. “We welcome the government’s initiative of using automated enforcement tools at intersections to provide an effective, safe and impartial way of saving lives and reducing serious injuries on our roadways.”

For each location, key factors assessed to select Intersection Safety Camera sites for speed enforcement:

• the prevalence and extremity of speeding;

• the record of fatal and severe injury crashes;

• the potential to reduce collisions.



