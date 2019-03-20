Dillon Earl Gosnell, 44, failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house. (File)

High-risk offender wanted by Vancouver police

Dillon Earl Gosnell is wanted Canada-wide for breaking curfew

Vancouver police are searching for a high-risk offender after he failed to return to his halfway house.

Dillon Earl Gosnell, 44, is wanted Canada-wide, according to a release issued Wednesday. He is serving a 17-year sentence related to property and violent crimes.

READ MORE: Vancouver police release video of 2018 assault in hopes of finding suspects

He was last seen on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. after he signed out of his halfway house, wearing a black jacket with a hood, light-coloured sweatpants and black shoes with white on the sole.

Gosnell is described as white, bald, 5’ 8” tall and 160 lbs. He has a slim build and brown eyes. Police say he has a number of tattoos, including a head on his right elbow, a skull and the grim reaper on his right forearm, a dragon on his left upper arm and a tear drop on his left lower lip.

Anyone with information is asked to called police.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mayor meets with B.C. health minister on homeless taxi transfers
Next story
Former B.C. prisoner says no addiction help available as he feared return behind bars

Just Posted

Maple Ridge businesses, residents looking for relief from tent city

Both have been challenged by being near homeless camp.

UPDATE: Province putting temporary modular housing on Burnett Street

Expected to take five months, will work with city on solution to homeless camp.

Paramedics say ambulances sitting idle

Shortages in Maple Ridge, Metro Vancouver

Teacher reprimanded after swearing at student during 2017 altercation

Gregory Norman Brock was issued letter of discipline, suspended three days without pay.

RMMBA holds first training session of season in Maple Ridge

Players wore green in honour of St. Patrick’s Day

VIDEO: Can you believe it? This B.C. hill pulls cars backwards up a slope

Sir Isaac Newton had clearly never been to this Vernon anomaly when he discovered gravity

European, Canadian regulators to do own review of Boeing jet

Air Canada plans to remove the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule at least through July 1

Prime minister defends Liberal budget measures as sales effort gets underway

Conservatives under Andrew Scheer say it’s a spree funded by borrowing against the future

Mayor meets with B.C. health minister on homeless taxi transfers

Two homeless people were discharged from Surrey Memorial and sent to a Chilliwack shelter

B.C. lottery winner being sued by co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Teacher reprimanded for conduct towards special needs student

Alan Stephen Berry told vice principal he did not have time to use positive strategies

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

Woman punched on the sidelines of B.C. soccer game

Both involved were watching the U21 game in West Vancouver from the sidelines when things got heated

Most Read