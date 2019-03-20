High-risk offender wanted by Vancouver police

Dillon Earl Gosnell, 44, failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house. (File)

Vancouver police are searching for a high-risk offender after he failed to return to his halfway house.

Dillon Earl Gosnell, 44, is wanted Canada-wide, according to a release issued Wednesday. He is serving a 17-year sentence related to property and violent crimes.

He was last seen on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. after he signed out of his halfway house, wearing a black jacket with a hood, light-coloured sweatpants and black shoes with white on the sole.

Gosnell is described as white, bald, 5’ 8” tall and 160 lbs. He has a slim build and brown eyes. Police say he has a number of tattoos, including a head on his right elbow, a skull and the grim reaper on his right forearm, a dragon on his left upper arm and a tear drop on his left lower lip.

Anyone with information is asked to called police.

