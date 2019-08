Dale Rolland Alexander had walked away from his halfway house in Vancouver

A high-risk sex offender is back in custody after he walked away from his halfway house and was found hiding in Stanley Park, police say.

Dale Rolland Alexander, 47, a two-time federal offender who served time for sexual assault, kidnapping and uttering threats, had been last seen Thursday morning.

On Friday morning, Vancouver police said officers and a police dog found him hiding in a wooded area of Stanley Park shortly after 8 p.m. the night before.

