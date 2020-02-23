High-risk sex offender Kirstjon Olson, 38, is wanted after he cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and left his home in Vancouver. (Vancouver Police Department)

High-risk sex offender cuts off ankle bracelet, on the loose in Vancouver: police

Vancouver police said Kirstjon Olson, 38, is a provincial sex offender with 27 court-ordered conditions

A high-risk sex offender is on the loose in Vancouver after he cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and left his home in the Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver police said Kirstjon Olson, 38, is a provincial sex offender with 27 court-ordered conditions which include complying with electronic monitoring and curfew.

Olson is described as Indigenous, five-foot-eight and 245lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. Police said he left his home in the Downtown Eastside just after midnight and was wearing all black clothing and carrying a backpack with red straps. Police do not know where he is going.

Anyone who sees Olson is asked to call 911, and anyone who knows where he could be is asked to call police at 604-717-0603.

