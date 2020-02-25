High-risk sex offender, who triggered protests in Fraser Valley, back in court

A resident was passing out flyers in the Eastern Hillsides of Chilliwack in 2018 after neighbours found out a pedophile and high-risk sex offender is living nearby. He is now facing a new criminal charge from Jan. 2, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)

Two years ago, residents of a Chilliwack neighbourhood tried to have a high-risk sex offender removed from the community. Now he faces another alleged incident involving an underage person.

James William Conway was in court Tuesday under section 810 of the criminal code involving a person under the age of 16 fearing a sexual offence will be committed.

Conway is not in custody, and first appeared on this file on Jan. 9.

Conway, who is developmentally disabled, was first in the news in 2016 when some residents in Abbotsford and then Mission were angry about his presence in their communities.

In 2017, he moved to Chilliwack, something the mayor at the time, Sharon Gaetz was not happy about. She said she was told as a courtesy that he was moving to a remote location in the city.

He was living in that undisclosed location until 2018 when the then 43-year-old was spotted wearing an electronic ankle monitor in an Eastern Hillsides neighbourhood.

Conway has a criminal history which includes three sexual offences against children, including sexual interference of a person under 16, as well as sexual assault, arson damaging property, failure to comply with disposition and breach of recognizance.

Residents in the area near where he was living under 24-hour supervision in a house owned by the government of B.C. were angry. Flyers were distributed warning the community about his presence.

Gaetz then re-affirmed her displeasure about the situation. She said in June 2018 that she spoke with the head of B.C. Corrections and a representative for Community Living B.C. to ask questions and express her emphasis on residents feeling safe.

“I expressed also my request, even though I have no authority, that they remove him from our community for the safety of the residents and for his own safety,” Gaetz said in 2018. “People are angry and people are upset.”

Days later, dozens of protesters gathered outside the home where he was living with placards that said things like “Protect Our Neighbourhood” and “Public Access to NSOR!”, a reference to the National Sex Offender Registry.

It’s unclear whether or not Conway is still living in Chilliwack, but his latest file, which is from an alleged incident on Jan. 2, 2020, occurred in Chilliwack

Conway, who also has the alias Jamie Conway, according to Court Services Online, is next due in court on that file on March 17.

