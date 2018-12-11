High winds and heavy rain delays, cancels BC Ferries sailings

High winds and heavy rain have delayed some sailings Tuesday morning, according to BC Ferries.

The severe conditions have left vessels holding in dock until the weather subsides with some sailings cancelled.

The 9 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is delayed roughly one hour and the 9 a.m. sailing from Campbell River to Quadra Island was cancelled and rescheduled for a 9:30 a.m. departure.

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen – #SwartzBay #SpiritofBritishColumbia 9:00am sailing ex. Swartz Bay holding in dock due to severe weather conditions. Estimated departure 60 mins behind schedule: https://t.co/DA803fFiZ4. ^hy — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) December 11, 2018

The 9 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay is also holding in dock and is estimated to be roughly one hour behind schedule.

The Hornby Island to Denman Island sailing is operating on a modified schedule.

In a release BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience, saying the safety of passengers and crew is their top priority.

“We don’t take the decision to modify sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume regular scheduled service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

To stay up to date on BC Ferries schedules throughout the day check them out on Twitter @BCFerries or find service notices on BCFerries.com.

