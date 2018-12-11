(BC Ferries)

High winds and heavy rain delays, cancels BC Ferries sailings

Island routes between Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay affected

High winds and heavy rain have delayed some sailings Tuesday morning, according to BC Ferries.

The severe conditions have left vessels holding in dock until the weather subsides with some sailings cancelled.

The 9 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is delayed roughly one hour and the 9 a.m. sailing from Campbell River to Quadra Island was cancelled and rescheduled for a 9:30 a.m. departure.

RELATED: BC Ferries adds extra sailings for holiday travel

The 9 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay is also holding in dock and is estimated to be roughly one hour behind schedule.

The Hornby Island to Denman Island sailing is operating on a modified schedule.

In a release BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience, saying the safety of passengers and crew is their top priority.

RELATED: BC Ferries to switch to paper straws

“We don’t take the decision to modify sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume regular scheduled service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

To stay up to date on BC Ferries schedules throughout the day check them out on Twitter @BCFerries or find service notices on BCFerries.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. city considers scrapping funds for Christmas decorations
Next story
Too many die in heavy truck crashes, B.C. auditor says

Just Posted

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

Looking Back: The killer after the war

The flu had been in known existence since the spring of 1918.

Pitt Meadows fire chief retires

Don Jolley bows out amid city hiring two full-time firefighters.

Golden Ears Writers present holiday tales

The Golden Ears Writers are performing a holiday reading at The ACT on Dec. 18.

Strong winds, heavy rain lash Lower Mainland

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected

Families come out for Christmas in Pitt Meadows

Community celebration moved indoors this year, crowds approve

Out of the doghouse: B.C. city lifts ban on pup who barked too much at dog park

Cameron the Shetland sheepdog is allowed back into Uplands off-leash dog park under some conditions.

No flood of extremist returnees to Canada expected, federal report says

The report says some 190 people with connections to Canada are suspected of terrorist activity abroad

Canada-China relations turn icy over arrest of Chinese exec

The Huawei case has threatened to complicate U.S.-China efforts to resolve a bitter trade dispute.

Prosecutor signs off on former B.C. Liberal government’s quick-wins probe

David Butcher said in a statement released Monday that the RCMP recommended charges under the Elections Act

Canadian physicist who won Nobel Prize touts science for the sake of science

Donna Strickland, 59, said securing the field’s highest honour has given her a significant new platform

Nearly 1,000 short-term Vancouver rentals removed since April after new rules

Mayor Kennedy Stewart says that more than half of Vancouver’s population rents their home

High winds and heavy rain delays, cancels BC Ferries sailings

Island routes between Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay affected

Too many die in heavy truck crashes, B.C. auditor says

Province has no mandatory driver training for commercial vehicles

Most Read