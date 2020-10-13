High winds bring power outages in Maple Ridge

More than 3,200 Hydro customers in the dark just after noon

Power outages are happening as high winds tear through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Tuesday afternoon.

There is a large power outage in Maple Ridge already, impacting 3,205 BC Hydro customers, as of 12:15 p.m. There are also two smaller outages, with more high winds expected.

At 11 a.m. on Oct. 13, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the region, with widespread gusty winds expected over Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound today.

“Widespread, strong, gusty southwesterly winds of 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h are expected across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this afternoon and early evening,” said the alert.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches. Campers should move to sturdy shelters.”

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds. Winds are expected to ease this evening.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds. Winds are expected to ease this evening.

The public can monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.



