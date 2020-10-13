BC Hydro’s outage map shows a large power outage in Maple Ridge impacting 3,200 customers. (Google Maps)

High winds bring power outages in Maple Ridge

More than 3,200 Hydro customers in the dark just after noon

Power outages are happening as high winds tear through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Tuesday afternoon.

There is a large power outage in Maple Ridge already, impacting 3,205 BC Hydro customers, as of 12:15 p.m. There are also two smaller outages, with more high winds expected.

At 11 a.m. on Oct. 13, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the region, with widespread gusty winds expected over Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound today.

“Widespread, strong, gusty southwesterly winds of 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h are expected across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this afternoon and early evening,” said the alert.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches. Campers should move to sturdy shelters.”

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds. Winds are expected to ease this evening.

The public can monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks
Next story
VIDEO: Chilliwack mourning loss of two young women in Ballam Road crash

Just Posted

High winds bring power outages in Maple Ridge

More than 3,200 Hydro customers in the dark just after noon

MAP: COVID-19 positive test increase 34% from August to September in Ridge Meadows

As of Sept. 31, number of reported cases increased to 159 from 119 in September, BC CDC reports

BCNDP promises new high school in Pitt Meadows

Beare also commits to property buy for new school in Maple Ridge

Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

Winds of up to 90 km/h to lash Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

LETTER: Turn to federal care home system for long-term jobs, not pipeline

A Pitt Meadows reader calls for Trudeau to rethink his priorities

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

VIDEO: Chilliwack mourning loss of two young women in Ballam Road crash

Family and friends have identified those who have died and one who is clinging to life in hospital

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

VIDEO: A record-setting four touchdowns in one game by B.C. football star Chase Claypool

Former Abbotsford player and Langley resident becomes first Steelers rookie to hit mark

Most Read