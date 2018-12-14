High winds force several BC Ferries sailing cancellations

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay, and Duke Point to Tsawwassen among closures

High winds have forced BC Ferries to cancel multiple sailings, impacting travellers in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada called for powerful winds to hit the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island Friday.

The agency saidwinds in coastal areas will strengthen up to 70 kilometres an hour before the front moves inland and gusts reach 90 kilometres an hour.

#BCFHeadsUp

After speaking to @environmentca, we've decided to cancel a number of sailings due to severe weather moving in. The safety of customers & crew is our top priority. For impacted sailings visit: https://t.co/fdLCPCgTU1. We’ll keep you updated throughout the day 👊 ^mc — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) December 14, 2018

Sailings that have been cancelled as of 11 a.m. Friday include:

Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay

10:40 a.m. departing Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay)

10:40 a.m. departing Nanaimo (Departure Bay)

1 p.m. departing Nanaimo (Departure Bay)

1 p.m. departing Vancouver (Horseshore Bay)

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay

11 a.m. departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)

11 a.m. departing Victoria (Swartz Bay)

12 p.m. departing Victoria (Swartz Bay)

1 p.m. departing Victoria (Swartz Bay)

1 p.m. departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)

2 p.m. departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)

Tsawwassen to Duke Point

10:15 a.m. departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)

10:15 a.m. departing Nanaimo (Duke Point)

12:45 p.m. departing Nanaimo (Duke Point)

12:45 p.m. departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)

Little River to Westview

9:55 am departing Comox (Little River)

11:50 am departing Westview (Powell River)

For updates on conditions, visit BC Ferries website.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.