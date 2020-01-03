A map of the outages in Maple Ridge.

High winds knock out power in parts of Maple Ridge

More than 3,000 homes were affected.

A wind storm Friday evening has knocked out power to more than 3,000 homes in Maple Ridge.

Overall, there were 33 outages in the Lower Mainland, affecting 16,500 customers.

There were seven outages in just Maple Ridge as of 8:20 p.m..

A total of 1,700 homes were without power in Webster’s Corners, Whonnock and Ruskin combined in another outage reported just after 8 p.m.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm: BC Hydro.

West of 256th Street, power had been out at more than 500 homes since just before 7 p.m.

A gust reaching 50 km/h was recorded at Pitt Meadows airport at that time, according to Environment Canada.

Another 450 homes north of Dewdney Trunk Road were without power just after 8 p.m.

More than 250 homes were out of power near Jackson Road in upper Albion.

All were still under investigation.

According to Environment Canada, a storm was expected to hit Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Thursday and Friday.

Up to 90 millimetres of rain was expected in the Lower Mainland, and up to 150 millimetres for parts of Vancouver Island.

The region was also expected to see strong southeasterly winds.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds set table for school-food program, warned to avoid top-down approach

Just Posted

High winds knock out power in parts of Maple Ridge

More than 3,000 homes were affected.

Maple Ridge MP retweets column on transgender change rooms and ‘bigotry’

I think there’s got to be some separation and support: Dalton

Top dollar home in Maple Ridge almost $5 million

And top 10 highest valued homes here all over $2M

Memorial service for Maple Ridge legion president

Jim MacDonald spoke for veterans for years

‘Clean up sign commemorating Abernethy logging and Churchill’

Maple Ridge historical marker uncovered during bypass improvements.

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

Abbotsford cop with brain cancer gets police escort ahead of surgery in Arizona

Ryan Masales and family escorted to Vancouver on Friday before flight to Phoenix

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

VIDEO: A year in review of Chilliwack’s most infamous intersection

Annual compilation of video clips helps put the ‘Wack in Chilliwack for folks online

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

UPDATE: More B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled as windy weather persists

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

Decrepit Albion Ferry dock a magnet for trouble, say irked Kwantlen Nation

The dock has been left vacant for 10 years on Kwantlen land after the ferry stopped running

Most Read