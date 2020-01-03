High winds knock out power in parts of Maple Ridge

More than 3,000 homes were affected.

A map of the outages in Maple Ridge.

A wind storm Friday evening has knocked out power to more than 3,000 homes in Maple Ridge.

Overall, there were 33 outages in the Lower Mainland, affecting 16,500 customers.

A crew will be heading to an outage affecting 450 customers in #MapleRidge. They'll share updates here: https://t.co/GCKbsGpyYq pic.twitter.com/Tma4R7XUh9 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 4, 2020

There were seven outages in just Maple Ridge as of 8:20 p.m..

A total of 1,700 homes were without power in Webster’s Corners, Whonnock and Ruskin combined in another outage reported just after 8 p.m.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm: BC Hydro.

West of 256th Street, power had been out at more than 500 homes since just before 7 p.m.

A gust reaching 50 km/h was recorded at Pitt Meadows airport at that time, according to Environment Canada.

Another 450 homes north of Dewdney Trunk Road were without power just after 8 p.m.

More than 250 homes were out of power near Jackson Road in upper Albion.

All were still under investigation.

According to Environment Canada, a storm was expected to hit Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Thursday and Friday.

Up to 90 millimetres of rain was expected in the Lower Mainland, and up to 150 millimetres for parts of Vancouver Island.

The region was also expected to see strong southeasterly winds.



newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter