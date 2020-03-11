Higher fines in Maple Ridge for attracting bears

Council gives three readings to tougher measures

Changes made to wildlife bylaw. THE NEWS – files

Maple Ridge has given a quick three readings to changes its wildlife bylaw, approving changes that include a $500 fine for not putting garbage containers indoors, while increasing the penalty, also to $500, for taking your trash out before 5 a.m.

READ MORE: Hope is that it’s a good news for bears this year

The bylaw is part of the process the city is going through in order to receive the Bear Smart Community designation from WildSafeBC.

Council on Tuesday, also approved a higher fine for attracting wildlife, which doubles from $200 to $400, and for feeding wildlife, which jumps from $200 to $500, and tripling the fine to $300 for not removing fruit that’s fallen from a tree.

In addition, bear-resistant containers have to be used in high-conflict areas.

Last year, 13 bears were shot because they posed a threat to the public while another four were killed by motor vehicles, while there were 694 complaints about bears in Maple Ridge, said a staff report.

Yet following several night-time patrols throughout the city by BC Conservation and city bylaws staff, “it was evident,” that most residents were simply putting out their garbage the night before pickup, the report said.

Criteria for being named a Bear Smart Community include making a bear-human conflict management plan and creating a hazard assessment of the area. City documents must also be revised to reflect the plan while there also has to be a continuous education program.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam
Next story
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

Just Posted

Higher fines in Maple Ridge for attracting bears

Council gives three readings to tougher measures

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

WEATHER: Clear skies in Ridge Meadows on Wednesday

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C

#UNTRENDING: Core values, not age, bind us

News columnist cautions against pigeon-holing people based on demographic information

Teacher in Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows district disciplined for forcefully restraining and yelling at student

Incident happened in 2018

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Abbotsford dentist suspended and fined $30,000 for malpractice, over-billing, sedating patients without qualifications

Dr. Kyle Nawrot gets nine month ban for ‘unwarranted, excessive, inappropriate’ treatments

Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Aides in the care home where the first Canadian died due to COVID-19 have fallen sick

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

Most Read