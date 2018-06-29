VIDEO: Highly anticipated water park, swimming pool open in Aldergrove

It took about five seconds for the first lifeguard to yell “No running” when the gates to Aldergrove’s new water park opened on Friday morning.

The dozens of children who showed up for the opening event could barely wait to try out the massive water slides, wave pool, lazy river and aquaplay structure that make up the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience, one of many features at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre at 27032 Fraser Hwy.

Also unveiled Friday was the new six-lane, 25 metre competitive swimming pool with a deep end for diving, a shallow leisure pool and hot tub. These areas are covered by a canopy and will be open all year long. The water will be heated using energy produced from the cooling of the ice at the adjoining arena, which is set to open in August.

With room to seat 500 fans, the arena will feature an NHL size ice surface, a fitness centre, fitness studio room, multipurpose room and indoor running track.

“When Township of Langley council announced the creation of a new recreation centre in Aldergrove in the summer of 2015, we knew it would be something special, a facility unlike anything else,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese during the grand opening ceremony.

“Now that the centre is nearing completion and the swimming pools and water park will soon be welcoming visitors, the reality has vastly surpassed our imaginations. ‘Wow’ and ‘phenomenal’ are the words people keep using to describe it and we can’t wait for everyone to experience all that this unique facility has to offer.”

For the next two weeks, test swims will be done at the centre, and regular public swims will begin Monday, July 16.

To sign up for test swims, visit tol.ca/news/acucc.

Movie screen above the wave pool. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Children test out the new lazy river. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

The new six-lane, 25 metre pool. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Some of the first kids to try the new waterslides at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

ACSS student Dominic Alvaro, 15, tests out the new water slides at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

One of the first users of the new lazy river. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Crews continue to work on the new ice rink, set to open in August. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Jaden Long, 12, Jessica Henham, 7, and Nate Long, 8, were some of the first kids to test out the new Otter Co-Op Outdoor Experience on June 29. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times