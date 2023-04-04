A huge concrete pour for the Bighorn Bridge east transition pier, at Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4. (MOTI photo)

Highway 1 between B.C. and Alberta to close for five days

The highway closure east of Golden at Kicking Horse Canyon will take place from April 11 - 15

One of the main corridors of travel between Alberta and B.C. will be closed for five days as the next phase of a major highway project nears completion.

Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon will be closed from noon on April 11 until 11:59 p.m. on April 15. All through traffic will be routed via highways 93S and 95, adding approximately 1.5 hours to travel time. Those looking to continue on Highway 1 will have to turn off onto Highway 93 before Lake Louise and then take Highway 95 north at Radium until reaching Golden.

The way through will be opened briefly to traffic with prearranged permits, escorted by a pilot vehicle between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and escorts will be provided for school buses and emergency vehicles.

Drivers are asked to watch for wildlife, school children and school buses while travelling the alternate route.

The Kicking Horse Canyon project is expected to be completed in the winter of 2023/24 and aims to be a more reliable four-lane route for people travelling through the Kicking Horse Canyon.

Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the directions of traffic personnel. Updates about delays are available at drivebc.ca.

