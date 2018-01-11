UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in Abbotsford after brief closure

Power lines forced highway closure between Sumas and Whatcom exits

Highway 1 has been re-opened closed in Abbotsford after a brief closure this evening.

DriveBC tweeted just before 8 p.m. that the highway was closed between the Sumas and Whatcom exits due to downed power lines.

A little more than 10 minutes after that tweet, the highway had reopened.

Heavy snow has made roads in East Abbotsford and Chilliwack treacherous and resulted in slow traffic around the area. Police have urged the public to take care.

