Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

  • May. 9, 2019 4:15 p.m.
  • News

Highway 1 will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control east of Revelstoke.

The work is planned between Glacier Park West Boundary and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 6.1 km (West Boundary of Glacier National Park to 6 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Starting at 2:00 p.m. until 6:30 PM the road will be closed. Control activity will be between Beaver Valley Road and Hemlock Groave. Expect individual closures up to two hours. There is no detour.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment
Next story
Grieving mom shares vivid message against impaired driving with Lower Mainland students

Just Posted

Burrards standing out in NLL lacrosse

Maple Ridge club starts WLA season May 26

UBC engineering students tackle clothing donation bin fix

Safer bins a step closer as part of retrofit project.

Pitch perfect: Murphy shines in NCAA

Maple Ridge secondary grad wins accolades

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Maple Ridge veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

UPDATE: High-risk intersections get speed camera enforcement

Intersection on Lougheed in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows included

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grieving mom shares vivid message against impaired driving with Lower Mainland students

‘The devastation can spread through everyone you love,’ Markita Kaulius warns

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Most Read