UPDATE: Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 in both directions

  • Dec. 11, 2018 4:00 p.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 4:53 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 1 betweenEast Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Albert Canyon Road is now open.

However, Highway 1 remains closed between Camp Creek Road and Three Valley Siding.

———-

UPDATE:4:45 pm

Highway 1 is also closed in both directions between Camp Creek Road and Three Valley Siding for 4.8 km about 20 km west of Revelstoke. DriveBC will have an update at 5 p.m.

The Trans-Canada also remains closed between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Albert Canyon Road.

———

Highway 1 is closed in both directions near Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The highway is closed between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Albert Canyon Road.

RELATED: Snowfall warning issued for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates the time of reopening is about 4:30 p.m.

Traffic is backed up in both directions by Griffin Lake, about 27 km west of Revelstoke.

There is no detour available.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
